The coalition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Datti known as ‘ObiDatti’ in Bauchi state, dissociated itself from a poster in circulation having the pictures of Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar together as candidates in the 2023 general elections in the states.

The chairman Obidatti coalition, M&E CPO in Bauchi State, Elder Musa Abel, in a press statement, described the development as a deliberate effort to confuse teeming supporters of the LP in the state.

He said the candidate had not formed any political alliance with anyone.

The statement that, “The attention of the coalition of Obidatti support groups in Bauchi State has been attracted to the deliberate misinformation carried out by some persons who are bent on misdirecting the teeming ‘Obidients’ in Bauchi state.

“It is aimed at frustrating the obvious victory of Peter Obi at the presidential election.”

Musa added that, “Posters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar with Peter Obi purportedly as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP are recently being placed in strategic locations in Sabon Kaura area of Bauchi State.”

He also said that, “We have informed the chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Hussaini Saraki and The Bauchi State Coordinator, Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Rev Joshua Ray Maina of this unfortunate development and they are taking it up appropriately.”

The coalition chairman stressed that, “This is an attempt at taking advantage of the popularity of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and aligning him with a different party to our detriment.”

He stated that, “The claim that these were 2019 posters and the persons who placed them were not aware that Peter Obi is no more in the PDP calls for serious concern.”