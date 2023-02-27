Following the protest that greeted the outcome of the presidential election held on Saturday in Lagos State won by Labour Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the residents of the State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

The results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, polled 582,454 votes to defeat the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who polled 572,606 votes.

The results which showed that Tinubu won in 11 LGAs while LP clinched nine of 20 LGAs in the State had triggered some pockets of protests and violence in some parts of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Tinubu, in a swift reaction to quell the unrest in a statement on Monday, signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said the outcome of the election in Lagos State where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation.

According to him, the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat, he was bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.