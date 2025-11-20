An officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command was killed while foiling a kidnapping attempt in Guto village, a community on the outskirts of Bwari Area Council, in the early hours of Thursday, November 20, 2025.

According to a statement shared by the FCT Police Command on its official X handle, the incident occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m., when the Command received a distress call about 30 armed assailants who had invaded the community, intending to abduct a resident and his family.

Responding promptly, the Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team, together with the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS), mobilised to the scene. Upon encountering the police team, the attackers opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“Upon sighting the Police team, the attackers opened fire. The officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel,” the FCT Police said.

The confrontation resulted in the neutralisation of two assailants, while the remaining attackers fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains.

Tragically, one police officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound during the operation. The officer was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The Command deeply regrets this loss, as the officer paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” the statement read.

In response, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, has deployed additional personnel to the affected community to reinforce security. He has also ordered a detailed investigation to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

The FCT Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the territory, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.