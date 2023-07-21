Edo Community Reconstitutes Leadership To Champion Peace, Devt

Members and leaders of Uhogua community in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, have said the crisis that had rocked the community has become a thing of the past with the new leadership in place.

Uhogua, a fast growing community and home of the Needy Foundation, which shelters over 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), was engulfed communal crisis, which forced land developers in the area to flee.

However, members of the community under leadership of the Duke of Uhogua, His Royal Highness, Osazumwenro Eresoyen, told journalists at his palace that the new community leadership in place as appointed was to fast-track development and unite the people for peace and development the community yearns for.