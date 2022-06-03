A public affairs analyst Don Ogucci has felicitated with the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) Paul Enenche on his 54th birthday anniversary.

Ogucci in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja extolled Enenche’s virtues and acknowledged his contributions to spreading the word of God, shepherding followers to Jesus Christ, and demonstrating selfless dedication to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gucci said, “Today is an iconic day for an iconic personality. It’s a great day in history as we celebrate an extraordinarily gifted and perceptive personality.

“They say the pen is the strongest memory, but a life of high value to humanity made the day of your birth an easy memory for us. A visionary and inspirational leader with grace and elegance second to none.”

Ogucci said Enenche is a man with a magnificent quality of guidance and mentorship which has helped kindle a renewed enthusiasm for relationship with God.

“We are mesmerised by your vintage integrity and wisdom, which is the reason we commit our trust that necessitated the press for a vantage point to hear and learn from you.

“Your perspective of life makes us want to live more thoughtful. You are an inspiration for us never to give up on life and destiny. Your guidance, light’s the way for so many of us on our journeys of faith.”

He further described him as a phenomenon filled with a highly contagious joy and aura of happiness.

“Always styled in powerful colourful outfits and radiating confidence which has satisfied cultural touchstones that represent the art of the era. You are a gift to mankind.

“Thank you for showing us the part to life in Jesus Christ with zeal and fervour. We love you. May your days be super bright and super special. Wishing you a happy birthday sir,” he added.