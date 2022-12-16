Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said that the command on Wednesday, 14th December 2022, killed two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network, IPOB/ESN along Agba/Isu road in Onicha local government area of the state.

Anyanwu said that officers of the command invaded the Camp of IPOB/ESN located at Obegu, a boundary area between Onicha-Isu and Ishielu LGAs of Ebonyi State and killed two of the hoodlums during a shootout.

He said the invasion of the criminals’ den was necessitated by an earlier encounter between operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams and the hoodlums.

Anyanwu said that the hoodlums were operating and wreaking havoc in the state with a Toyota Sienna space bus which they used in robbing people at gunpoint within the Ishielu axis.

The police spokesperson said that following a joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu police division, Sunday Ubah (aka Bongo) who is the state commander of the IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi State was arrested.

He said investigation revealed that the IPOB leader is a native of Obegu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and the factional commander of the outfit in Obegu.

Anyanwu said that a gun battle ensued between men of the command and the hoodlums adding that a number of police operatives sustained minor bullet injuries while two of the hoodlums were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further disclosed that a joint Military and DSS also invaded the houses/residences of the arrested IPOB Commander and others adding that massive incriminating exhibits was recovered from the residence.

Anyanwu said Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the commander could be described as a complete bomb factory and biggest in the South-East adding that each of the hand grenades (first of its kind) is capable of causing colossal damage to buildings and mass killing of humans.

Anyanwu said that other items recovered includes, 30 pieces of IEDs, 63 wraps of Super power 90mm gelatin, 2 Solar prime 90mm gelatin,16 Danger 90 gelatin, 20 Ideal power 90 gelatin 50mm and 239 pieces of plain non-electric detonators.

Others included 14 pieces of primed nonels, 99 pieces of one-inch safety fuses, one roll of safety fuse, two proscribed Biafran flags, silver-coated daggers, assorted fetish substances, charms, manual welding/fabricating cylinder.

He noted that both police and military equipment were also recovered from the hoodlums adding that 4 long-range riot gunners, 124 smoke cartridges, four police uniforms belonging to slain policemen, assorted military/police boots and military camouflage uniforms.

“A defaced/hand-painted Toyota Sienna Space bus, First Aid box, bag containing foodstuff, improvised solar panels, CCTV gadgets were also recovered.”