President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her 60th birthday, October 11, 2022, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the patriot, whose passion to serve keeps leading her to greater heights.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina affirmed that the renowned journalist, who was elected member of the House of Representatives in 2003, 2007 and 2011, continues to define exemplary leadership with every opportunity, following the trajectory of lifting up others, putting the spotlight on the vulnerable and giving voice to the voiceless.

The president noted the dedication, diligence and selflessness that brought Dabiri-Erewa to the limelight as a broadcaster on the NTA Newsline programme, using her trade to give the poor, sick, deprived and homeless members of society a chance to live better lives by telling their stories to the world.

Buhari believed Dabiri-Erewa’s sincerity of purpose, meticulous handling of sensitive issues and capacity to share her vision and carry others along easily pedestal her for leadership positions, extolling her skillful handling of the diaspora family and building a mutually beneficial relationship with the government and citizens at home.

The statement added that “As the chairman of NiDCOM turns 60, the president salutes her courage in seeing beyond the ordinary and following up to ensure that ideas are turned into institutions so that generations can share in the capacity of government.”

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the visionary leader, committed public servant, and that of her family.