Ohanaeze Chieftain Faults South East Govs, Leaders’ Meeting In Abuja  

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro yesterday said that the choice of Abuja as venue for the South East Governors Forum meeting with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide where insecurity in the zone was discussed makes a caricature of the meeting.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro commended the governors for showing interest to halt the sit-at- home orders in the Southeast but insisted that the venue is a clear indication that the conveners have lost control of the zone to non-state actors.

He said convening South East leaders meeting outside the zone gives an impression that Igbo leaders and conveners of such meetings are frightened to convene such meetings in the zone.

He expressed regret that sit at home orders has incapacitated the economic and social activities in the zone. “Ndigbo should know that the solution to end the sit at home orders is in the Southeast not in Abuja.

“The Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo recently faulted why some Igbo political leaders who have abandoned their states in the East, will now converge in a foreign land at Abuja and resort to help of foreigners to resolve a matter of Igbo affairs with homemade solutions.”

Isiguzoro warned Biafra agitators of the dangers of wrecking down the South East economy adding that the mayhem being caused by the agitators does not affect other zones economy but that of Ndigbo.