Olubadan Suspends Egungun Festival Over Violence, Arson, Looting

Following reported cases of violence, arson and looting of shops by some yet to be identified hoodlums hiding under the cover of the ongoing annual Egungun festival in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun directed that a suspension be placed on the festival forthwith.

The monarch equally summoned all the leaders of masquerades known as Alaagbaa in Ibadanland to an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon at the ancient Aliiwo Palace, Agodi in Ibadan.

Oba Balogun, who expressed sadness over the reported cases of violence and brigandage accompanying the annual festival, the video of which had gone viral, described the development as unfortunate and an affront on his Palace, because he vehemently warned against the festival being turned into avenue to wreak havoc when the festival was to begin.

It would be recalled that Oba Balogun had last Wednesday condemned similar violence during the same festival that was reported at Alafara Olubadan a couple of days earlier.

According to him, “I warned seriously against what was happening when the festival was to commence and the assurances I got then were that nothing untoward would accompany the festival. But, the reports coming to me have been at variance with those assurances I earlier got from the masquerades’ leaders.

“No responsible leader would fold his arms or put on the cap of I care less when majority of those subjects one superintendents over are in agony and living in perpetual fear just because of the activities of a few misguided elements who find it difficult to be law abiding.