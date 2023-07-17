Gov Eno To Inaugurate Think-Tank On ‘Arise Agenda’

To ensure the implementation of his development blueprint tagged: “Arise Agenda” governor of Akwa Ibom State Umo Eno is set to inaugurate what he described as “Ibom Dialogue,” a summit of experts and critical stakeholders, to work out modalities for the people-oriented policies and programmes of government.

LEADERSHIP gathered that “Arise Agenda” comprises agricultural revolution, rural development, infrastructural maintenance/advancement, security management and educational advancement.

The governor declared this while addressing worshipers at the July edition of Government House monthly prayer summit held at Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

According to Eno, specific stakeholders in key sectors of development have been notified to converge for the summit scheduled for Monday 24th through Thursday 27th of July, 2023.

He said the summit would be devoid of political sentiments as it is intended to bring Akwa Ibom people together to dissect the key components of his administration’s blueprint, “situate them in proper perspective, examine available roadmaps with a view to determining how best to achieve its goals.”

He said, “We will look at the key vocal sectors and get subject matter experts to help us look at the ‘Arise Agenda’; to determine the roadmap that we have and how best we can achieve our goals using those roadmaps that we set for ourselves.