Over 50,000 students in Edo and Delta states have benefited from the Seplat Energy quiz competition.

The competition is an annual event organised by Seplat and its partner, NNPC Ltd for secondary schools in its host communities.

This year’s edition of the competition held at the Imaguero Secondary School, Benin City at the weekend was won by Green Park Academy, Benin which defeated Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State to win a cash prize of N10,000.000 sponsored project of their choice while the three participating students went home with N100,000 scholarship fund.

Deeper Life High School, Warri got N5,000.000 sponsored project of their choice with N75,000 scholarship going to the three participating students.

In the third position, the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State beat International High School, Sapele, Delta State to win N3,000.000 sponsored project with N50,000 scholarship for each of the three participating students.

The chief operating officer, Mr Samson Ezegwuorie, said the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz Competition had touched over 50,000 students across Edo and Delta and out of these, many had gone through university education, some had done internship with Seplat Energy and some were employed in other parts of the world.

“When I watched our students display today, I just told our senior partner that Nigeria is so blessed, that if we do the right thing, we won’t be just exporters of crude oil, but exporters of talents to the rest of the world against the brain drain we are witnessing today, because we don’t have enough at home and we are servicing outsiders.”

The managing director, Seplat Energy, Mr Ayodele Olatunde, said the competition was aimed at encouraging academic excellence among youths motivating those that are hard-working.

“We want to check academic excellence among our youths, and our future leaders. It is made to give back to those that will represent us in future as leaders of today. Ours is to create an enabling environment. Our objective is to teach the children how to win and win sustainably,” he said.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr Augustine Oghoro who represented Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the exercise would make a very positive impact on the students in numerous ways and encourage them to take their studies seriously.