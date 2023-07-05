Ohanaeze Youths Canvass Another JAMB Test For Mmesoma

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lay Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme’s alleged results falsification case to rest by conducting another examination for her.

Miss Ejikeme, a former student of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Nnewi in Anambra State, had celebrated her emergence as a candidate with the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB, in a statement on Sunday signed by the spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, however, accused Miss Ejikeme of inflating her results to curry favour, adding that the result would be withdrawn as she would have to face prosecution.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the financial secretary of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Mazi Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, called on the examination board to put the matter to rest by resetting the examination for Miss Ejikeme.

Arthur-Ugwa described the situation as `embarrassing’ to the candidate, JAMB, and Nigeria in general and called on the Board to immediately clear its image and that of the nation.

He added that the allegation would come with negative psychological and emotional effects on Mmesoma.