The Country Representative and Global Ambassador of the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), Australia, Am. Roy Stanley Nwafor, Tuesday, explained that their visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in Abuja, was to promote peace among political gladiators as the nation marches toward the 2023 general elections.

The move was described as part of IEP’s quest in engaging principal actors and stakeholders in 2023 general elections in Nigeria to make commitment for a positive and peaceful election by applying the eight pillars of Positive Peace in Nigeria.

Nwafor highlighted the need to activate and promote the eight pillars of Positive Peace.

The group also used the opportunity to present the book titled, “Peace in the Age of Chaos” written by Steve Killelea, the chief executive officer of the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) Sydney, Australia.

The essence of presenting the book was in line with the activation and promotion of positive peace building in Nigeria especially ahead of the general elections come 2023 and beyond.

The APC presidential and vice presidential candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, agreed on the active effort to create equitable and resilient societies where people can reach their potential thereby sustaining peaceful societies.

“The need to activate and promote the eight (8) pillars of positive peace namely Well Functioning Government, Sound Business Environment, Equitable Distribution of Resources, Good Relations with Neighbours, Free Flow of Information, High Level of Human Capital and Low Level of Corruption in Nigeria,” Amb. Roy-Stanley stated.