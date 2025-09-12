Advertisement

The Okapi Children Cancer Foundation (OkapiCCF) has announced plans for its 9th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

Themed “Hope in Every Step for Children Fighting Cancer,” this year’s walk is designed to highlight resilience, compassion, and the role of collective community action in supporting children battling cancer and their families.

“Childhood cancer remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria and beyond, with devastating effects on families, friends, and communities,” said Kemi Adekanye, Chief Volunteer of OkapiCCF, in a statement.

“Every step taken during this walk represents our pledge to stand in solidarity with these children, honouring their courage, and raising awareness to drive early detection, better access to treatment, and improved outcomes,” Adekanye wrote.

The event will feature free breast cancer and vision screenings, other health checks, inspiring survivor stories, music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and educational sessions on childhood cancer and its early signs. It will also provide networking opportunities for individuals, organisations, and advocates.

Organisers are extending an open invitation to families, individuals, schools, businesses, corporate bodies, faith groups, and organisations to participate. For those unable to attend in person, OkapiCCF has encouraged virtual participation.

“This walk is more than a fitness activity; it is a movement of unity, compassion, and hope,” Adekanye emphasized. “Together, we can make life more bearable for children fighting cancer and remind them they are not alone,” the statement read.

Interested participants can register for the walk and order exclusive walk kits online via www.okapiccf.com.

Founded as a non-profit organisation, OkapiCCF works to improve the lives of children battling cancer in Nigeria through advocacy, awareness campaigns, and fundraising. The foundation supports medical treatment while also providing emotional, social, and essential care to young patients and their families.