There are strong indications that the federal government has removed Chukwuyere Anamekwe as acting accountant-general of the federation. Close sources in the Treasury House said he was replaced by a director in charge of Treasury Single Account department at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh.

However, no official confirmation was given by either the director of information in the office of the Accountant-general, Henshaw Ogunbike or Tanko Abdullahi, spokesman to the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed.

When contacted, they both denied knowledge of the development. While Ogunbike said “ I’m not around,” Abdullahi simply said he didn’t have the information to confirm to new changes to our correspondent.

Reasons for Anamekwe’s removal were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report yesterday. But reports suggested he was removed from office over allegations of graft.

There are also insinuations that he was removed for admitting that the federal government was facing serious financial constraint and had resorted to borrowing to pay salaries of public workers.

3-day retreat for treasury workers in Nasarawa state last month.

Anamekwe was appointed in acting capacity to replace Ahmed Idris who was suspended from office in May this year, on corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Idris is being tried for allegedly embezzling public funds to the tone of N80 billion.