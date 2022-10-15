The minister of state in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has approved the appointment of Abubakar Sani Pai as a third class chief in Pai Chiefdom (Sarkin Pai) in Kwali area council of the FCT.

The appointment which was contained in a letter dated August 30, 2022 enjoined the traditional ruler to display a high sense of responsibility, maturity and commitment.

The letter said; “The appointment is premised on an appreciation of the principles of Pai Chiefdom based on historical tradition, resolution of the Pai kingmakers, and the exercise of the power conferred on the Honourable Minister of Federal Capital Territory, by Section 1 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Disposition Federal Capital Territory) Act N0.8 of 1997.

“In view of the above, you are please invited to note that this exalted traditional office demands a high sense of responsibility, maturity and commitment which you must exercise always.”

The mandate secretary of the area council services secretariat, Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Dantsoho, while congratulating the traditional ruler, also commended the kingmakers for the peace process throughout the selection.