Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, visited the families of police officers, who were part of his security team, killed by gunmen in Anambra State.

The deceased officers – Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh – were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba, Delta State.

The governor visited the homes of Aleh and Obuh in Agbor Obi and Orogodo-Agbor respectively, Ika South local government area of the State, and that of Nwadiokwu in Owa Ekei, Ika North-East LGA, where he commiserated with their widows, Mrs Nwamaka Aleh, Mrs Juliet Obuh and Mrs Onyeisi Nwadiokwu and family members.

He prayed for the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in the fact that the deceased died in active service for the nation, and assured that the State government would continue to identify with them through the trying times.

The governor was accompanied by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ika federal constituency of the State, Mr Victor Nwokolo; member representing Ika South in the State House of Assembly, Mr Festus Okoh, and his Ika North-East counterpart, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri; Commissioner for Works, Mr Noel Omodon; his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, and other top government functionaries.

Recall the the trio was killed by unknown gunmen, who ambushed them at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu Road in Anambra State while on their way to Umuahia, Abia State on official duty, last Friday.