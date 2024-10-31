Edo State is set to host a concert tagged ‘Edo Praise’ in thanksgiving for the last governorship election in the state.

The event, scheduled for November 13, will have political stakeholders in the state in attendance.

The concert is expected to be led by Senator Monday Okpebholo (Akpakomiza), who emerged winner of the governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A release from the media office of the governor-elect said the programme aims to unite citizens in faith and place the future of Edo State in God’s hands.

Before the elections, Senator Okpebholo had emphasised the importance of faith in driving the state’s progress.

“Edo’s journey forward rests on divine guidance, and together, we will walk in hope and unity,” governor-elect remarked.

The Edo Praise Concert 2024, according to him, promises to be more than just a musical experience but a movement of prayer, dedication, and progress. Worshippers, political leaders, and faith-based organisations are expected to gather to seek God’s favour for the state’s future and declare a new chapter for Edo State.

He said the event symbolises both spiritual renewal and Senator Okpebholo’s commitment to leading Edo toward a brighter tomorrow.