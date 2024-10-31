The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public on the recall of Nivea BLACK & WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant over safety concern.

The recalled Nivea product is said to contain 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA), a chemical prohibited in cosmetics products due to its ability to cause harm to the reproductive system, impairs the health of an unborn child as well as skin irritation and burns to users.

NAFDAC, in a public alert on Thursday, disclosed details of the product as: Nivea BLACK &WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant, 50ml, manufactured in Germany with Batch Number: 93529610, Bar Code Number: 42299882.

The agency urged importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned Nivea Roll-on with the affected batch.

NAFDAC urged members of the public in possession of the affected batch of the product to discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

It also encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.