The Association of Nigeria Women Business Network (ANWBN) has achieved a milestone by training and empowering over 250 women in various communities across Northern Nigeria.

The initiative, a collaborative effort with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), was aimed at building the digital skills of Nigerian businesses and women entrepreneurs to engage in the digital economy by implementing a training programme titled, “Digital Literacy & E-commerce Training for Women-Owned Businesses” for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The training sessions were held in key locations, including Kuje and Lugbe in Abuja, as well as Nyanya in Nasarawa State, drawing participants from across the northern region.

Speaking at the event, ANWBN National Coordinator, Otunba Gbemisola Oduntan, emphasised the association’s commitment to improving the lives of women.

“We are very passionate about the economic empowerment of women. We want government policies reformed, especially those that hinder women from reaching their full potential.

“Our aim is to liberate women, make them independent, and show them they can achieve great things without relying on others,” she said. The programme focused on equipping women with digital skills to thrive in today’s economy.

Former National Coordinator and Project Director, Mrs. Angela Ajala, highlighted key areas of training, including website development, digital marketing, online sales platforms, pricing strategies and social media management.

Ajala explained that the initiative aimed to address the unique challenges faced by women in northern Nigeria, and providing them with tools to overcome barriers and succeed in their endeavours.

“We are thrilled by the turnout and the enthusiasm of the participants. This is just the beginning, and we plan to offer more programs in the near future,” she noted.

Project Manager, Amede Olisa-Achingale, shared that the program is designed to create systemic change and open global opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

“By equipping over 250 women with essential digital and e-commerce skills, we are not just bridging the digital divide but creating pathways for sustainable economic empowerment, community development and increase in household incomes. We are proud of the participants’ enthusiasm and are excited to witness the ripple effect of their success in their businesses and beyond.

“As women-owned businesses grow, they will create jobs and foster innovation, contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation,” Olisa-Achingale said.

She also stressed the importance of digital skills in the modern economy, noting that on-boarding women entrepreneurs onto the new ANWBN SheCommerce platform would unlock new opportunities for women, enabling them to achieve financial independence.

National Treasurer, Tosin Sodeinde, elaborated on the potential for financial freedom to participants, emphasising the need for women to contribute to their families’ economic stability.

“The current economic situation requires everyone’s effort for families to thrive.

“ANWBN is committed to helping women become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to national development,” Sodeinde said.

The collaboration with and support from CIPE and GIZ has been instrumental in making the program a success.

As ANWBN plans more initiatives, it reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that women across Nigeria are equipped to overcome challenges and drive the nation’s economic progress.