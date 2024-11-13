In commemoration of World Pneumonia Day, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has said that pneumonia remains a serious health threat in the country, particularly for children under five years.

The ministry stated this yesterday in a post on its X handle, adding that pneumonia is responsible for thousands of preventable deaths every year.

It said “Pneumonia kills more than 700,000 children every year, accounting for nearly 15 percent of all deaths of children under five. It remains a serious health threat in Nigeria, particularly for children under five, and is responsible for thousands of preventable deaths every year.”

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection of the lungs. it can develop from either bacteria, viruses or fungi in the air. It is contagious and can be spread through airborne particles.

According to UNICEF, When a child is infected, their lungs get inflamed, may fill with fluid or pus and it becomes difficult to breathe.

“Children whose immune systems are immature (i.e. newborns or premature babies) along with those with poor immunities are more vulnerable to pneumonia,” said UNICEF.

It listed the most common symptoms as coughing, trouble breathing and fever. “Children with pneumonia usually experience fast breathing, or their lower chest may draw in or retract when they inhale (in a healthy person, the chest expands during inhalation),” it explained.