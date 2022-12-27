Acting chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd), has pledged the support of the commission to the newly-elected national executive of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

Justice Ogunbiyi spoke in Abuja when the new leadership led by Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan paid her a courtesy visit.

She congratulated the newly elected national officers and challenged them to move the body to greater heights.

In a statement signed by Angulu Kadiri for the spokesperson of the PSC, Justice Ogunbiyi said the commission will continue to partner with the body in finding a lasting solution to the myriads of problems facing the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The PCRC chairman had earlier commended the PSC acting chairman for providing credible leadership for the commission adding that she has succeeded in resolving the intractable squabbles between the commission and other agencies in the police sector, especially the Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “We have noticed that there are no more misunderstandings between the Commission and other relevant authorities.”

Olaniyan solicited for the support of the acting chairman to enable them to attend their national and state PCRC programmes and also to enable them to monitor police conduct during 2023 general election. He also called for support in the area of logistics.

Justice Ogunbiyi had observed that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to conduct free and fair election and noted that the management of the commission would always work to support the president in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free, fair and credible.

She told the delegation that the commission is a federal government executive body constitutionally empowered to appoint, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons in the Nigeria Police Force except the inspector-general of police.