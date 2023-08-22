Olu Of Warri Expresses Palace Readiness To Develop Iwereland

The Olu Of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has assured his subjects of the palace’s readiness to develop Iwereland to the admiration of all sons and daughters.

The royal father gave the assurance on Monday during his 2nd year coronation anniversary at the Aghofen Palace, in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

The monarch, who ascended the throne of his forefathers in August 2021, therefore, enjoined Itsekiris, home and abroad, to join in the nation-building of Iwereland, Delta and Nigeria at large.

“Once again, this is an open invitation for all the Itsekiris, home and abroad, to join us to build Iwereland better because together we can attain a greater height. We will lead by example,” the king admonished.

To kick-start the development of Iwereland, he said the palace has completed the New House in Warri and will soon start the renovation of Agbofen, the palace in Warri.

He added that when completed, they will proceed to reconstruct that of Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of his subjects.

The monarch also promised to use the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for the execution of Iwere master plan, which he said was in progress.

“The Iwere master plan is in progress and a vital component of the plan is using the PIA to our advantage.

“As we develop the areas that produce oil in Iwereland and link these areas to those that are not so fortunate to have oil, under our watch. We will not encourage taking resources from one place to develop another, but they will all be lifted, we must be our brother’s keepers,” he said.

The traditional ruler thanked God Almighty for His faithfulness and mercies, adding that without Him nobody will be there to celebrate.

“We also thank every member of Warri Council of Chiefs under the leadership of the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom

“We thank every member of Ginuwa ruling house and acknowledging your unflinching and unwavering support. Two years is a short time in our lives and the life of Iwereland, but as your King, appointed by God, two years on the throne has brought joy.

“It is far easier to destroy, pull him down but it is harder to build. We must build Iwereland. We must build our communities. We must build our children. We must join hands and build Nigeria.

“To get better things is to work hard and as your king, we are ready to work hard for you. This is an open invitation to all Itsekiris, home and abroad, to join us to build Iwereland.

“Let us make Iwereland land better. Together, we can attain the height of greatness,” Atuwatse III urged his subjects.

Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, described Ogiame Atuwatse III as a king and as a great image maker, a great marketer of Warri kingdom and Delta State.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the governor declared: “It gives me great pleasure, indeed, a great honour to be here to celebrate a King who is a great image maker, a great marketer of Warri Kingdom nay Delta State to the world.

“Your Majesty, we are aware of your success stories in breaking new grounds in bilateral relationships with countries, this is highly commendable as it is in line with our administration’s commitment to making Delta State the investment destination of the world through our MORE Agenda.

“It is remarkable that within your two years on the exalted throne of your forefathers that the Federal Government, has also, recognized your achievements and conferred on you, the prestigious award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

“As you mark this great anniversary, may God continue to grant you the means to ensure good, purposeful leadership and may your people, our people continue to support you to ensure that your good intentions yield desired results,” the governor said.

The anniversary had in attendance, famous Environmentalist, Dr. Newton Jibunoh, Niger Delta activist, Sunny Ofehe, guests from Germany, Netherlands, and United Kingdom.