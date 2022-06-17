The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II will today elevate another nine traditional title holders in the ancient city.

It was gathered that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Senior Chief Kola Babalola, a veteran journalist and Public Relations (PR) practitioner, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi and a business tycoon, Senior Chief Lateef Oyelade are among Ibadan Chiefs to be promoted to the next level of Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy title in the Olubadan .

The installation of the promoted Chiefs would be performed by the monarch at the ancient palace of Aliiwo dynasty.

The monarch’s media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, explained that Senior Chiefs Babalola, Alabi and Oyelade would be promoted as Abese, Maye and Ekefa Olubadan respectively while Senior Chiefs Yekeen Ayoade Adeojo, Ismaila Akinade Fijabi and Saka Fola Lapade become Agbaakin, Aare Alaasa and Ikolaba Olubadan in that order.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 election and former Senate leader and the current Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, Teslim Kolawole Folarin would be installed Asaaju in the same promotion exercise.

Also, the titles of Ayingun Olubadan and Aare-Ago Olubadan would go to Chiefs Muibi Ademola Adewuyi and Raufu Yesufu Delesolu respectively.