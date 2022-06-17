Operatives of the Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday took over the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to forestall breakdown of law and order at the facility.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that trouble started when the NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, refused to step down from office, having been removed. Last week, Itubo was the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Administrative Council (SAC) of NLC, had after its meeting last Wednesday, appointed the congress’ vice chairman, Comrade Emecheta Chuku, as the acting chairman, following Itubo’s emergence as governorship candidate.

The SAC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by four officials of NLC in the state, including Comrade Morford Temple, Comrade OPI Erekosima, Comrade Alex Ikechi, Comrade Awashi Eze, said the change in leadership was aimed at repositioning the congress for the better.

The statement reads in part: “Arising from the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Rivers State, held on 15th of June, 2022, the SAC has appointed Comrade Emecheta Chuku, the erstwhile vice chairman as the acting state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Rivers State Council.

“The new appointment is following the emergence of Comrade Beatrice Itubo as the standard-bearer of the Labour Party in Rivers State in the forthcoming governorship election.

“The state council appreciates her for all the services she rendered to the congress and workers in general and wished her well in all her future endeavours.

“The change in the leadership of the congress is aimed at repositioning the activities of the NLC in Rivers State, in achieving maximum gains for the benefit of Rivers State workers.”