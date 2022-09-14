Crisis rocking the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA) over arrest and arraignment of its Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo by the Anti-graft agency on aTuesday took a new dimension as the House on Tuesday, slammed an indefinite suspension on two lawmakers for “contravening the House Rules”.

The affected lawmakers included the former Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. ‘Dare Kadiri and his counterpart representing Remo North State Constituency, Hon. Solomon Osho.

The duo of Kadiri and Osho, who allegedly masterminded of the petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which culminated in the arrest and eventual arraignment of the House Speaker, Oluomo were placed on an indefinite suspension during the Assembly’s Tuesday plenary session presided over by the embattled Speaker at the Assembly Complex in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Announcing their suspension, the Speaker said “Order 6, Rule 19 (2) says that whereof a matter of privilege arises, it shall be taken into consideration immediately; in the note of that, I want to say that I received a resolution by appropriate number of members of this house raising issue of Privileges and it read thus”, Resolution 131/ OG/ 2022- suspension of some honourable members for the breach of the provision of the Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges) Act, 2017”.