The revived FCT School Sports Festival commenced yesterday with registration and screening of participating athletes from various schools in all the eight zonal centres – Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Dutse-Alhaji, Tudun Wada, Tunan Maje, Kuje and Karshi.

The media coordinator of the festival, Ohanusi Ernest Chinedum, said the event is expected to continue in full gear today with some track and field events on the card.

According to him, at the Gwagwalada centre, Abubakar Sadiya of JSS Gwako jumped 1.20m to win junior girls’ high jump event ahead of Ishaku Aisha from Hajj Camp, while Ochoyoda Miracle of JSS Angwan Dodo did not make attempt.

In Senior Girls’ javelin, Mohammed Sumaiya of Vocational Enterprise Institute (VEI) finished first with a throw of 11:50m, while Mohammed Al-Nur with a throw of 21.75m won Senior Boys’ Javelin. Katherine Laura took first with a throw of 8.74m in the Javelin Juniors for Boys.

In high jump for Junior Boys, Daniel Chukwu of JSS Angwan Dodo, jumped 1.50m to take first position while Ekene Okolie of JSS Gwako took second position with a jump of 1.40m and Isaac ThankGod of JSS HajjCamp came 3rd by jumping 1.30m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onwe Emmanuel of GSS Gwagwalada won the Senior Boys high jump by scaling 1.30m, while Faustina Ordue of GSS Dobi leapt 1.30m to win Senior Girls’ high jump, beating Olisa Mary of VEI to second spot.

The preliminary rounds will continue until March 2, 2024 with the top two performers in each of the events qualifying for the grand finalé to be held at the Main Bowl of the MKO National Stadium, Abuja, and its adjoining facilities from March 11-14, 2024.