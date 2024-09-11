Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, party leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Irele Local Government of the state have declared no vacancy for opposition in the government house of the state in the governorship election.

The leaders boasted that the party would spend at least 16 years in the Governor’s office as the ruling government in the state.

The party leaders, including the Special Adviser to the state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on health, Prof. Simidele Odimayo, a member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, Barrister Morayo Lebi, the local government chairman of the party, Chief Zachariah Omoge, among others, declared that the party will win the forthcoming poll with a wide margin.

Addressing party members during the Irele local government meeting, the leaders urged the party faithful to ensure that they deliver Governor Aiyedatiwa across the wards and units of the local government in the forthcoming poll.

The Special Adviser to the state governor, Prof. Simidele Odimayo, who described Governor Aiyedatiwa as a unifier, disclosed that there was no opposition to his reelection.

He said, “We have no regard for any other candidate in the Irele local government. Those people the PDP was saying they decamped to their party are here today to show their support for Governor Aiyedatiwa. Other parties are just lying. Our people have a lot of respect for the leadership of APC in Irele local government. They trust us, and they are fully with us.”

Prof. Odimayo said, “We called for this meeting to bring together all of our grassroots mobilizers. They made things happen during the last Governorship election, and we will need to bring them together to ensure that we unify them for the forthcoming Governorship election.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is a unifier; he is humble and doing everything possible to bring the party members together at the state level. All the ward chairmen and unit coordinators are here. We are meeting them to ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s good works will continue to vibrate in all the nooks and crannies of the local government. He will win with a minimum of 90% votes in the local government.”

In his remarks, a member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, said, “Governor Aiyedatiwa has approved 60 road contracts, and schools have been awarded for rehabilitation. The mother of Aiyedatiwa is also from Irele.