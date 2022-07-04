A 41-year-old woman, Mrs. Folakemi Fadoju, who was abducted with her seven-year-old son, in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State and miraculously escaped from the den of the kidnappers has narrated her ordeals in the custody of the abductors.

The timber merchant said some four gunmen abducted her and she spent four days in captivity.

Narrating her ordeal to LEADERSHIP, Fadoju said she was abducted at her sawmill in Oka on Ondo-Ore Road around 6:45 am on that fateful day.

According to her, she was at the sawmill to settle a business transaction before abducting her, blindfolding her, bundled her and her sick son in a waiting vehicle.

She said the hoodlums who abducted her shot into the air several times before taking her to a forest along Ore- Ijebu Ode where she spent four days without food or water.

While disclosing that the hoodlums contacted her husband, and negotiated for an N15m ransom to secure her freedom and her little boy, she said they threatened to take her life if the money was not paid on time.

“They demanded N15 million but after several negotiations, they agreed to N10 million which should be produced within 48 hours. They tortured me and others with no food or water to drink but they gave my boy water for four days. They operated in the forest like a king”

“On the fourth day, we started hearing gunshots in the forest, it was an exchange of gunfire and it was so heavy that the two men assigned to guard us had to leave to join other members of the gang to see what was happening.

“They warned us against leaving the camp but no sooner they left, than one of us suggested we should try to escape and it worked. Even though i was weak, tired and sick but i managed to walk for over an hour before coming out to the J4 area where we met a Samaritan who listened to our story and took us to the police in Ondo town.’’