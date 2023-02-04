Commandant-General of the Nigeria Hunter and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), Amb Joshua Wole Osatimehin has said that the bill for the establishment of the service now awaits the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr Osatimehin stated this while inaugurating the Imo command headquarters of the NHFSS in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The CG, who commended both chambers of the National Assembly for assenting to the bill for the establishment of the service, expressed hope that the president would sign the bill into law within the shortest possible time.

He advised men and officers of the service not to use their uniforms and arms to intimidate Nigerians but synergise with other security agencies in detecting and preventing forest crimes in line with the agency’s mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy to inform you that the bill for the establishment of the NHFSS has passed all readings of both chambers of the National Assembly and it’s currently awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

“Much as we celebrate this positive development, I wish to remind you that this is a call to service, one that must not be compromised on the altar of ethnicity, family ties or religion,” he said.

Imo State commander of the NHFSS, Prince Fabian Iwuoha, thanked the CG for his fatherly disposition, describing his visit to the command as a morale booster.

He called for greater sense of discipline among men and officers of the service and pledged to keep doing his best to make the command stronger.

Also, Gov Hope Uzodimma, who was represented at the event by the commissioner for Digital Economy, Hon Chimezie Amadi, pledged his continued support for the security outfit and called for greater synergy among security agencies.