The two-month girl child education clinic organized by Onewin Basketball Foundation in collaboration with the Global Sports Mentoring Programme (GSMP) has ended with a passionate appeal by the parents and children for more.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two months camp during the weekend in Kaduna, the founder and CEO, Coach Christiana Nnorom Mark, said the Onewin Basketball Foundation programme tagged “SHE CAN” was for the girls in the three different Internally displaced camps, (IDPs) in Kaduna State.

She explained that the project is aimed at educating and teaching the girl child life skills that will make them relevant and self-reliant in the future.

Coach Christiana Carter added that, “the foundation has created a safe space for the young girls to help them recognize their potential through education and sports.”

The Onewin Foundation boss, thanked Global Sports Mentoring Programme for the support and encouragement. “We are profoundly grateful to Global Sports Mentoring Programme for the overall support to make the One Win Camps memorable and productive ones.”

Nnorom described the two months camp as a huge success. “there are a lot of success stories, lots of the girls have improved academically and they have learned some life skills which they are using to support themselves.

Some of the benefiting IDP girls who participated in the camp, Bathsheba Madami from Unguwan Zawura IDP Camp and Angelina Irmiya from Kagurna IDP Camp, appreciated the Onewin Basketball Foundation for coming to their camps and selecting some girls who were taught different skills.

They also thanked GMSP for collaborating with the Onewin Foundation to provide them with the opportunity to be among the selected and transported back and forth from their camps to the training venue.