The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has said it’s governorship candidate for next year’s election, Sheriff Oborevwori is riding high and above his contenders in the race.

The party said Oborevwori, with his M.O.R.E. Agenda is set to deliver to Deltans a state where love, peace, prosperity for all is the principal focus.

PDP made this known in a press release issued by the deputy director, Media and Publicity Committee, PDP Campaign Council, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza.

Osuoza who was reacting to claims by the main opposition party in the state, All Progressive Congress (APC) that the PDP was in crisis, urged Deltans to ignore the APC cycle of lies, illusion and delusion.

Osuoza dismissed APC’s claims that PDP excos, unit leaders and canvassers had dumped the umbrella party.

He said the reality is that the PDP in Delta State is united, peaceful and working hard collectively across the state to ensure that all its candidates across board win the 2023 elections with convincing votes.

According to him, the opposition party’s false claims confirmed “the persistent disinformation embarked on by the clueless APC even in the face of strong contradictory evidence, proves the opposition party and those behind the propaganda as possessing symptoms of a psychiatric condition.

“It’s inconceivable that anyone, will against all caution imposed by the ambiance of peace and calm that pervades the PDP across Delta State prefer to live in delusion by claiming and wanting the good and right-thinking people of the state to believe the deception that ‘Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State has been thrown into further crisis as party executives, unit leaders, party canvassers.’”

Urging Deltans to ignore the APC lies and figment of its imagination, the PDP said there is “no iota of truth in the APC story, but propaganda with the intention to trick the unwary to believe something that does not correspond with the known and observable fact.

“The observable fact is that PDP in Delta State is united; it is in peace and working hard collectively across the state to ensure that all its candidates across board win the 2023 elections with massive votes.

“The party that has just concluded the arduous runs when its campaign trains cruised through all the wards in the state, selling its candidates and evangelizing for the people’s votes in an atmosphere that was devoid of rancour cannot be the same party that APC wants people to believe is a party in crisis.

“Indeed, all the party leaders, chieftains, followers, and supporters received the campaign train with fanfare, turning the ward campaigns into carnivals even as the candidates were introduced to the people on each occasion. Besides, many former members of the APC dumped the party, made bonfires of the broom, the party’s symbol, and were received into the PDP.

“At the PDP ward campaigns, APC was exposed and likened to the ‘expired bad drug’ that Nigerians must avoid like the leper. It has even been said severally that those who will vote for APC will define the number of mad people in Nigeria. Is it the party with this type of profile and perception that Deltans want to go with?

“It is no news, therefore, that APC is Nigeria’s Achilles heel, and has been rejected.

“In Delta State, our governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is riding high, and with his M.O.R.E. agenda, he is set to deliver to Deltans a State where love, peace, prosperity for all is the principal focus.

“PDP therefore, calls on Deltans to ignore the APC cycle of lies, illusion, and delusion.”