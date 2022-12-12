President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the government and people of the State for hosting the best National Sports Festival in recent times as well as for the high standard facilities provided for the Games

He gave commendation while declaring the 21st National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Delta 2022” closed at the weekend.

Host and defending champion Team Delta emerged as overall winner of the competition with 649 medals comprising 320 gold, 200 silver and 120 bronze. Team Bayelsa clinched the second position with 337 medals of 132 gold, 115 silver and90 bronze with Team Edo finishing third with 339 medals of 78 gold, 94 silver and 167 bronze.

President Buhari who was represented by the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare,

congratulated the Teams for their outstanding performance at the event and was quick to add that, “As sportsmen and women, we have been trained to accept defeat at a Sports event as a challenge to do better next time, therefore we are all winners. With that, I congratulate all the Athletes, Coaches, Technical and other Officials for making the Festival a memorable one.”

“I salute the government and people of Delta State for the successful organization of the best National Sports Festival. I commend His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and his team for the high standard of facilities provided for the Festival. I urge you to be creative in putting the facilities to good use that can generate revenue for the coffers of the state government”.

“Sports has over the years proven to be an enabler for economic activities in the host state and community, it has also fast-tracked the provision of infrastructure and led to the development of new cities and therefore urged all states of the Federation and the FCT to continue to partner the federal government in its sports development efforts so that together as a nation, we can attain our sports development vision,” President Buhari said.

The President announces Ogun State as the next host for the National Sports Festival in 2024.

He congratulated the government and people of the Ogun State for emerging the preferred State and wished them the best of luck in the organization of the 22nd Edition of the Sports Festival.