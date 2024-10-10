Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for unity and renewed commitment from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at the third APC Stakeholders meeting held at The Dome, Akure, on Thursday, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the party’s strength lies in collective efforts and urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation.

This came as the Governor inaugurated the APC State Campaign Council, with a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde, as the Director-General of the campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his joy at the overwhelming turnout, noting that it was a testament to the commitment party members have towards the success of APC in the coming election.

Reflecting on past stakeholder engagements, the Governor reminded attendees that he had promised inclusiveness in his administration.

“This is the third stakeholders’ meeting, and it’s clear that we’ve upheld our promise of inclusivity as a party and as a government,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa stressed that it is the party, not just him, that is heading into the election. He emphasised that the election victory would require the collective strength of every party member.

“We cannot afford to be complacent; this is the time to redouble our efforts and ensure we deliver victory for the party,” Governor Aiyedatiwa charged.

He called on party faithful to return to their units, wards, and local government areas and mobilise voters, particularly those who may feel marginalised.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also used the occasion to announce that the official flag-off of the APC gubernatorial campaign will take place on Saturday.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Makinde assured the gathering of his full commitment to delivering victory for the APC in the election.

“I promise that Ondo State will remain in the hands of APC,” he said confidently, pledging to lead a successful campaign that would consolidate the party’s hold on the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, reinforced the governor’s message, reminding party members that APC remains one big family despite differing opinions.

He urged members to prioritise the party’s success above personal interests. “Ondo is a progressive state, and we will continue to be progressive as long as we stand united,” Adetimehin said, encouraging all to stay focused on the party’s goals.

In his vote of thanks, Deji Oyedele, an APC leader from the South Senatorial District, appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the meeting.