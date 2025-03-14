The Opposition Lawmakers Coalition has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC) for the timely release of the voters’ register ahead of the August 9 local government elections in Rivers State.

The lawmakers described the move as a crucial step toward ensuring credible and transparent polls.

LEADERSHIP reports that RISIEC had earlier requested the voters register and a list of political parties from INEC in a letter dated March 3, 2025, signed by its chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner, Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli. The letter, referencing Sections 9(1)(a) and 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, stated that the commission was preparing for fresh local government elections following a Supreme Court verdict.

Responding to the request, INEC, in a letter dated March 13 and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran, approved the release of the required documents. The electoral body directed RISIEC to liaise with its Rivers State office to obtain the soft copy of the voters’ register and the updated list of registered political parties in Nigeria.

“This is to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 3rd March 2025 requesting the release of the current Register of Voters and the updated list of registered political parties in Nigeria for the conduct of the Local Government Council Election slated for Saturday, 9th August 2025 in Rivers State. The Commission has considered and approved your request,” INEC’s letter read in part.

Reacting to the development, the group of opposition federal lawmakers welcomed the decision, stating that it will pave the way for a smooth and transparent election process. The coalition’s spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a press release, emphasised the importance of taking further steps to guarantee a credible election.

“With only 159 days remaining before the conduct of fresh local government elections in Rivers State, it is going to be a ‘make-or-break’ year,” Ugochinyere stated. “That is why I urge the electoral body to take key decisions and actions to ensure peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections.”

He further stressed that merely holding elections was not enough, the process must be free, fair, and transparent. “Credibility, transparency, and inclusivity are what bring legitimacy. Political parties must be able to campaign freely, civil society organizations must be actively involved in voter education and election monitoring, and the media must be allowed to report without fear,” he added.