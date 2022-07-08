LEADERSHIP Group chairman Zainab Nda-Isaiah has gifted widows and domestic staff with bags of rice, food packs, and other gift items as part of activities to mark her 50th birthday.

The birthday was marked in a grand style with widows and other invited guests at her residence in Abuja.

In her speech, Zainab Nda-Isaiah encouraged the widows not to be despaired because of the death of their spouses but to look up to Jesus Christ and trust in His goodness.She stated that her first gift on her birthday was her daughter’s results. She said Fatima just finished her foundation year in university and showed her an email that she passed her foundation year.

“I said, Father, what kind of birthday gift is this? And I’m like, thank you, Jesus. Before I will start to cry about it. You have answered me, I’m grateful. So, there are so many things that God can do before you start to cry about and also gives you an understanding about those that we have to cry about,” she said.

Zainab Nda-Isaiah while urging the widows to always rely on Jesus because He cares for the weak, the rejected, and other vulnerable people, urged them to submit to the dealings of the Lord.

“When something happens to you that is beyond your control, you have no power. There’s nothing you can do about it. You have to submit to the dealings of the Lord,” she said.

Speaking further, she said only God alone can comfort and rehabilitate the surviving members of the union and their children.

She said, “So when you’re frustrated about your children because I know for a lot of us, is the children that are the issues, we can take care of ourselves. It is always about catering for the children.

“Do you understand what I’m saying? God has shown up for me. I give Him praise, I give Him glory. This is why I felt that I must, as a matter of urgency begin to connect with widows. I started with the ones around me. We also pray together and advise each other.”

Speaking earlier, editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, Azu Ishiekwene noted that the Sam Nda-Isaiah Foundation started at the time when the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group didn’t know it will grow up to what it is today.

Ishiekwene said on the payroll, LEADERSHIP Group had a provision for widows which was paid every month.

“So, apart from looking at special interest groups like this, we also look out for children, especially young children, of whom he was particularly passionate about, people who are voiceless, abandoned by society and that is also part of what we do at the Sam Nda-Isaiah Foundation,” he said.

On her part, the founder of Judith Clement Charity Foundation, Judith Clement encouraged the widows to always pray and be strong.

“The Bible says God is your husband. Crying will not solve the issue. Go to your husband at midnight and pray to Him,” she said.