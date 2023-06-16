Ortom, Abounu Sue Alia, Others Over Assets Recovery C’ttee

The outgone governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his deputy, Engr Benson Abounu have filed a suit seeking to know whether properties legitimately allocated to them as entitlements and remuneration can still be considered as state government’s assets.

They also prayed for an order of injunction restraining the defendants, by themselves, agents, successors or privies, from violating the plaintiffs’ individual and collective rights to own property validly vested on them by the Benue State government.

The suit is coming on the heels of the setting up of an Assets Recovery Committee by Governor Hyacinth Alia, a move which Ortom described as witch-hunt against his erstwhile administration.

Joined in the suit is the governor of Benue State, the state government and chairman of the committee, Mr Hingah Biem, for himself and members of Assets Recovery Committee as first, second and third defendants respectively.In the suit No: MHC/199/2023, filed by Douglas Pepe (SAN) for the plaintiffs, Ortom and Abounu are seeking a determination of court whether or not by the combined effect of sections 5(2), 44, 318(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the executive actions and decisions of the governor and government of Benue State taken by Ortom and Abounu and the State Executive Council (SEC), in good faith before May 29th, 2023, were valid.