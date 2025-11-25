A Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has asked the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, to always check the mirror before he speaks in public.

Advertisement

The lawmaker representing Edo North had on Monday during a TV interview said Atiku lacked the capacity to govern Nigeria having failed to solve the crises in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to a new party, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Oshiomhole had argued that Atiku’s inability to stabilise the PDP disqualifies him from claiming he can fix the country.

Advertisement

But, responding through a statement on Tuesday, Phrank Shaibu described Adams Oshiomhole’s attempt to question Atiku Abubakar’s capacity as “nothing more than a tired distraction from the monumental failures of the APC—the very party he helped foist on Nigeria and the same party that has driven the country to its worst state in decades.”

According to Shaibu, If Oshiomhole sought the man who “fixed a party” into a personal empire, he needed only look at the godfather he serves.

Atiku’s aide added that under the APC, party supremacy died, dissent was criminalised, and institutions of state became partisan weapons. “That is the only kind of “fixing” Oshiomhole understands.”

While declaring that Nigerians actually know the truth from the fallacy of Oshiomhole, the statement said: “Atiku Abubakar represents vision, experience, and capacity. Oshiomhole represents noise, propaganda, and the bruising legacy of a party that betrayed the hopes of millions.

“Atiku Abubakar was Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not the national chairman of the PDP, and certainly not the sole administrator of a political institution with thousands of independent leaders across the country. Leadership in a democratic party is not dictatorship. The PDP, unlike the APC, was not a private estate controlled from Bourdillon, where one individual tele-guides decisions and stifles internal democracy.

“Atiku’s record speaks for itself:

“He rebuilt the economy as chairman of the National Economic Council.

“He championed reforms that attracted investment and strengthened the private sector.

“He has never been President, yet his development blueprint remains the most coherent Nigeria has seen in decades.

“The real question is this:If the APC could not fix Nigeria after eight wasted years and nearly three years of Tinubu, what moral authority does Oshiomhole have to comment on leadership?”