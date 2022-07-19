Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti believes Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will get better with more games.

Osimhen returned for pre-season duty last week and has featured in two friendly games.

The Nigerian international failed to find the back of the net in Sunday’s friendly against Perugia despite Napoli winning 4-1.

“Victor has to find the best condition, but we know what his great potential is and we will go to work on his qualities not yet expressed” Spalletti told a press conference.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for the Partenopei during the 2021/22 campaign. Napoli will face Verona in their opening Serie A fixture on August 15.

Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in the Super Eagles star following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

And with his unquestionable quality, the Bundesliga champions want Osimhen to replace Lewandowski.

However, despite their interest in the young Nigerian international, Bayern are not ready to meet Napoli’s conditions.

The Neapolitans are aware of the interest in Osimhen but are not ready to sell him for anything less than €100m. Osimhen is Napoli’s most valuable asset after joining the club from Lille for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020.