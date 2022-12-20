Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Dr Shehu Malami, a Sokoto Prince, who passed on Monday, describing him as a “good example, an inspiration to me and many others,” adding that he would be sorely missed.

The Vice President, who spoke at the residence of the deceased in Abuja, said: “he was always a source of inspiration and a good example to many of us.

“Of course, we all know that he was a good example in diplomacy, (he was ambassador to South Africa); in business, he founded so many businesses (he was one of the founders of Ecobank, and in Standard Chartered Bank, he was a director). And even in the World Economic Forum, he was on the International Advisory Council.”

Continuing, the VP in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, said “his impact was tremendous and I think that he will be greatly missed not just by his community and Sokoto State, but by the entire country because his voice was a voice of authority, represented hard work and diligence, and unity for the entire country.

“At a time when our country is going through so much, it is very sad that we will miss such an important voice – the voice of brotherhood, the voice of unity. But we are happy that he didn’t just come, he came to this earth and achieved so much and he was a blessing to many including myself and I am sure many other people here.

“I just want to say that God is the one who gives life and is the only one who can determine when we will go. I pray that the Lord almighty will comfort all members of his family and preserve his memory and his legacy,” he added.

The VP was received by the wife, children, members of the family and associates of the late Ambassador.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, the Vice President received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, the leadership of the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) where he lauded the efforts and contributions of workers in the nation’s maritime sector, noting their “hard work over the years and steadfastness in ensuring that maritime transportation works.”

The group led by its President, Mr Adeyemi Aroyewun, had earlier presented an award to the Vice President in recognition of his contribution to the development of the sector.

The VP noted that despite the challenges of operating in the maritime sector, the hard work and steadfastness of the workers was commendable.

He assured the group of the Federal Government’s commitment to address concerns faced by operators in the maritime sectors, noting that “it is a very difficult environment.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Aroyewun commended the efforts of the VP in the development of the maritime sector, noting his support in ensuring the ease of movement around the port area.

He then outlined challenges confronting workers and other stakeholders in the sector before presenting the award to the VP.

The delegation to the Presidential Villa comprised the Board of Trustees, Chairman of COMTUA, Mr Raheem Moruf; Deputy President of the body, Mr Raji Adesina and Director of Welfare, Mr Ademola Adekoyeni, among other officials.