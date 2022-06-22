There will be a more significant impact on Nigerians if professional bodies play more active roles in the implementation of government’s plans and policies, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, members of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, NIA, led by its president, Arc. Enyi Ben-Eboh.

The vice president, who made specific reference to the social housing scheme of the federal government said the programme would significantly impact more Nigerians if professional bodies such as the NIA play an active role.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, he said, “When we developed the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), it was part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were very concerned about social housing, not just as a way of providing cheap housing for the poorest among us, but also as a way of providing jobs and job opportunities. But I am not so sure we got much response from NIA.

“One of the advantages of professional bodies like yours is to make it possible for a vast majority of our people to get decent housing for instance, finding the cheapest ways of building 300,000 affordable houses.”

The vice president noted that “for the vast majority of Nigerians, the relevance of our professional institutions, especially when it comes to the design and building, must be felt when it comes to the basics. I certainly will like to see what sorts of contributions the NIA will make in developing policies around social housing.”

Osinbajo then commended the Institute for coming up with the Integrated Infrastructure Research for Development Conference as its contribution to the country’s National Development Plan, noting that situating architecture in the creative industry is apt.