The Osun State House of Assembly has approved a proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the establishment of state police.

The resolution was adopted unanimously during Tuesday’s plenary after lawmakers debated the constitutional alteration bill transmitted to the House by the National Assembly.

Presenting the communication, Speaker Adewale Egbedun read a letter from the National Assembly “requesting State Houses of Assembly across the federation to deliberate on and approve the proposed constitutional amendment.”

He explained that “the amendment had been forwarded to the House for its consideration and approval as part of the constitutional amendment processes.”

Contributing to the debate, Lawrence Adeoti, representing Ife South State Constituency, and Taofeek Olayiwola of Ede South State Constituency, backed the proposal, saying state police would strengthen security across the country.

Other lawmakers, including Adewumi Adeyemi, representing Obokun State Constituency, and Jeremiah Awoyeye, representing Ife Central State Constituency, also described the proposal as timely.

They argued that state police would strengthen security arrangements, particularly at the state and local government levels.

The lawmakers further maintained that the proposed amendment would “enhance the ability of states to provide adequate security personnel and respond more effectively to security challenges within their respective jurisdictions.”

Following the debate, Majority Leader Babajide Kofoworola, representing Ede North State Constituency, moved a motion for the House to support the proposed amendment. The motion was seconded by Tajudeen Adeyemi, representing Ifelodun State Constituency.

The approval forms part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process. For the proposed alteration to proceed, it requires approval from at least two-thirds of the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the House also considered the Osun State Park Management System Bill, 2026, during Tuesday’s sitting.

The Assembly dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider proposed amendments and corrections to the bill, which were subsequently adopted.