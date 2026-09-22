The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) presidential hopeful, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has called for leadership centred on unity, inclusion, accountability and measurable results to drive the development of Nigerian basketball.

Abdullahi made his position known through a statement outlining his leadership philosophy, which emphasised the need to bring players, coaches, officials, administrators, stakeholders and young talents together around shared objectives.

He said sustainable progress in Nigerian basketball could not be achieved in isolation, but required collective effort and meaningful participation across the basketball community.

According to the statement, Abdullahi’s approach is centred on listening to stakeholders, creating room for participation and bringing diverse interests together towards common goals.

He believes an inclusive leadership structure is particularly important for Nigerian basketball, which has considerable talent and potential but requires stronger collaboration among its various stakeholders.

The statement added that effective leadership should build confidence, encourage participation and put the collective development of the sport ahead of individual interests.

Abdullahi’s organisation also cited American basketball coach Nell Fortner, who said: “If you can learn to lead from your position, you will always have an important role on a team.”

It said the principle reflected Abdullahi’s belief that leadership is a collective responsibility, with every stakeholder having a role to play in achieving institutional and sporting objectives.

Beyond stakeholder engagement, the statement pointed to Abdullahi’s public-sector experience as evidence of his focus on measurable outcomes.

It highlighted his service as Senior Technical Assistant to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology and his tenure as Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria.

The statement said his experience in institutional management, youth mobilisation and sports-sector coordination had reinforced his belief that leadership should be judged by its impact rather than the position occupied.

“Achievement, for Dr Abdullahi, is not simply about occupying a position; it is about what becomes possible because of the responsibility entrusted to him,” the statement said.

It added that his leadership philosophy was focused on turning opportunities into outcomes, challenges into solutions and responsibilities into platforms for sustainable development.

Abdullahi also called for greater emphasis on teamwork, inclusion, accountability, institutional development and measurable targets in the administration of Nigerian basketball.

He said bringing stakeholders together behind clear objectives would be essential to creating a more sustainable structure for the sport and delivering tangible progress across the basketball ecosystem.