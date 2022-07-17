The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has wished the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, quick recovery following a successful operation on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a long standing injury associated with the game of squash.

The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, in a statement said the surgical operation which was performed by a team of specialist doctors in Lagos has been reported to be successful.

“As Professor Osinbajo recuperates from the surgical operation, FEC wishes him quick recovery so as to continue to give the needed support for the overall growth and stability of the country,” the SGF stated.