Following the protest and boycott of lectures by students of the University of Ibadan over hike in tuition fees by its governing council, the institution’s management yesterday directed the students to vacate the campus and proceed on a three-week break.

In a circular addressed to students, the institution’s registrar, G.O. Saliu said, “Following the meeting of university management with the leadership of the students’ union today, the vice-chancellor on behalf of the senate, has approved a three-week break for students of the University of Ibadan, with effect from Saturday, August 31, 2024 to September 20, 2024. The hostel will be reopened from 12 noon on Friday, September 20.

“Students are therefore to note the following: The three weeks is to give students ample time to complete their online registration.

the 2023/2024 first semester examination will now start on Monday, September 23, 2024, the period for registration will be closed on Friday, September 20, 2024.”

According to him, there will be no reopening of the portal for fee payment or course registration after September 20, 2024.

He explained that students who do not register appropriately would not be allowed to write examinations.

“All students are to vacate the university campus latest by 2pm on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The above is for information and strict compliance please,” he said.