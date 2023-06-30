Otti Suspends HoS, Perm Secs

Abia State governor, Alex Otti, yesterday, suspended the state head of service, Onyii Wamah and all permanent secretaries in the state civil service except two with immediate effect.

A statement my his chief press secretary, Kazie Ukoh said this followed Otti’s inauguration of a panel of inquiry on the recovery of property and funds belonging to the government.

“Consequently, the governor has approved the appointment of Joy Maduka, director, ministry of education as the acting head of service,” the statement noted.

The statement directed the affected permanent secretaries to hand over to the most senior director in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

This not affected are John Pedro Iroakazi, clerk of the House of Assembly, and U. G. Uche Ikonne, the solicitor general.