Undergraduate students in the Ekenwan campus of the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, yesterday, locked out academic and non-academic staff of the university in protest over lack of electricity supply to their hostels since last year.

Also locked out are staff and students of the Consultancy School, a private co-education secondary, primary and nursery school owned by the university authorities.

It was gathered that as early as 6am, the undergraduate students in their large numbers had gathered at the University’s Main Gate and padlocked the gate to prevent people from going in and out of the campus. They said the gate will not be opened until electricity is restored.

According to them, the lack of electricity supply has also resulted in lack of water in the campus as there was no light to power it.

As at 8am students of the secondary, primary and nursery arm were already returning home on the directive of the school’s director, Prof Ofuam James Ilaboya.

As at 7.45am a senior official of the Ekenwan Campus of the university was seen in the open field holding consultation with the students on the way forward. However, details of the consultation were still unknown as at press time.

While the consultation was going on, electricity was restored to the campus before the padlock was opened to allow people access into the campus.

The students later suspended the protest, with a promise to resume on Tuesday if the situation does not improve.

All efforts to speak with relevant authorities were unsuccessful as no official of the university was willing to speak to newsmen.