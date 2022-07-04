The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Malam Samuel Aruwan, has praised the Gamji Class of Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship (KIF), for complementing Kaduna State Government’s efforts in managing security challenges.

The commissioner who spoke after the renovated Police Counter-Terrorism Unit at Kakura in Chikun local government was handed over to Kaduna State Police Command, expressed hope that the next cohort of KIF will build on the legacy of the outgoing fellows.

‘’For me who is deeply involved in security issues across the state, I feel honoured, realizing the importance of security in the development of our state.

‘’When you have a set of potential leaders who has seen the importance of this initiative, you are left with no option than to appreciate them.

‘’This is a clear demonstration that they have foresight and have gone round and understood the challenges of security in Kaduna state. Security is very key to development,’’ he added.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Commissioner of Police who was represented by Chief Superintendent of Police Mansur Mahmud Tafida, thanked the fellows ‘’for the beautiful edifice.’’

According to CSP Tafida, the renovated outpost will enhance Community Policing which has become a worldwide practice, adding the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba is very passionate about it.

Tafida who noted that the police outpost was in a dilapidated shape for many years but that the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows have made it habitable, pointed out that it will help in Community Policing.

The Police Chief pointed out that the renovated police outpost is very strategic ‘’in the sense that this is the part of Kaduna city, where these bandits normally have access to the Housing Estate at Millennium City. The mere presence of the police station and other security presence will yield results in terms of policing. ‘’

Speaking at the event, the Village Head of Sabon Garin Doka Mai Jama’a, Alhaji Musa Nuhu Mai Yashi, said that ‘’the benefits of the police outpost ‘’ are very numerous and generations yet unborn will reap them.’’

‘’We thank those who executed the project and it is a pointer that they will be fair when they find themselves in leadership positions in the future,‘’ he added.

The leader of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Kakura zone, Rev David Garba, expressed gratitude to the fellows, adding that peace will return to the area with the renovation of the police outpost.