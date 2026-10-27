Accolades and support have poured in for three-year-old football prodigy Neveda, with more than $30,000 reportedly raised in less than 24 hours to support his football dreams.

According to a post shared by African Entertainment, well-wishers from around the world are contributing towards helping the young talent relocate to Europe and join La Masia, FC Barcelona’s renowned youth football academy, where he could continue developing his skills.

The fundraising effort follows a viral controversy at a youth football match in Winter Park, Florida, where police responded to a dispute involving Nevada’s parents and league officials.

The talented boy was seen in a video showcasing great soccer artistry beyond his years as he played with younger boys and scored goals.

His family alleged that he was being unfairly targeted because of his football ability, while a league official gave police a different account, citing concerns about pushing and disagreements involving the parents. Police said the incident was a civil matter and that no one was arrested.

The incident has since attracted widespread online attention, with supporters calling for the young player to be given opportunities to develop his talent.

Children’s entertainer, Ms. Rachel has also invited him to appear on her show, while former professional footballer Eddie Johnson has offered to support his training.