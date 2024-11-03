Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged the people of the state to continue to live together in peace and unity for the development of their communities.

The governor who said development cannot be recorded in the absence of peace and unity, also expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with communities in the state to drive their development agenda.

Oyebanji stated this at his Ikogosi Ekiti hometown at the weekend during the 2024 Ikogosi Day celebration and launch of N1 billion Development Fund.

Speaking to newsmen, Governor Oyebanji said, “What is happening today speaks to the fact that there is peace and unity in the community, and I want other communities in Ekiti State to take a cue from this. So it is just a way of ensuring that communities partner with the government to develop.

“What is necessary is to live together in peace and unity, with that, we will be able to develop our community. We are doing all we could at ensuring that the community is developed and we are in the process of putting together a development agenda for the community so we are collaborating with them to make this happen”.

Earlier in his address to the gathering, Governor Oyebanji restated the state government’s ban on the use of public schools premises for social functions, adding that any head of school that flouts the directive would be heavily sanctioned.

The ban, the Governor said, is to preserve and protect facilities in public schools and make them conducive for learning.

He bemoaned how facilities in schools were being destroyed by people who hired them for social engagements, like burial parties and wedding receptions, saying such trend could destroy the functionality of public schools if allowed to continue unabated.

While calling on well-meaning indigenes to reach out to the poor in order to cushion the effect of the current hardship, the governor said it is expedient to show love to neighbours at this crucial time.

Oyebanji added that government will focus on spreading development to all the communities as demonstrated in his commitment to increasing infrastructures and public utilities.

The Chairman, Ikogosi Day 2025 Planning Committee, Prince Tayo Olajubu who described the event as highly significant because of governor Oyebanji’s presence, said the community has already designed a strategic development plan towards which the fund raising was directed.

He said, “The fund realised is for the development of our community, this is because the strategic plan involves different projects. We have the warm spring that is enlarging Ikogosi. We also need to complement this by developing it as indigenes of the town. We have other projects that are education, financial, infrastructural related that we will carry out to complement what the government is doing for Ikogosi”.

The Regent of Ikogosi Community, Princess Omobola Adepoju, commended Governor Oyebanji for his love for humanity, especially Ekiti people and Ikogosi, saying she was proud of the governor’s accomplishments in the last two years.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, who was the royal father of the day, hailed the community’s support for the governor and urged them to continually back the developmental steps being taken by the progressives to attract modernity to Ikogosi Ekiti.

Oba Adejugbe stressed the importance of peace and unity among Ekiti populace, saying, “They said Prophets don’t have values in their towns, but Governor Oyebanji has honour among you. This is good. This is because he has good education and sound moral upbringing. Make sure you demonstrate this for your children as well, it is necessary”.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include the Ekiti First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, among others.